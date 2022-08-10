KBC Group NV Has $265,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $497.59 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.87 and a 200-day moving average of $523.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.