KBC Group NV Has $313,000 Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 132.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

