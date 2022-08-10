KBC Group NV Has $316,000 Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,656 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,094.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,094.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

JXN stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.