KBC Group NV Has $322,000 Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.9 %

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,400. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

