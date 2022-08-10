KBC Group NV Has $376,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,047.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,876,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of UHAL opened at $550.97 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.51 and a 200-day moving average of $541.56.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

