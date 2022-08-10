KBC Group NV Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

