KBC Group NV Has $472,000 Stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGP. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

