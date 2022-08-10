KBC Group NV Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,322 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 16.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,666.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

