KBC Group NV Has $510,000 Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $7,571,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BCH. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Banco de Chile Stock Down 1.4 %

About Banco de Chile

Shares of BCH stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.