KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 673.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $31,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 153,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

