KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,719,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,620.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

