KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 263,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $937.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,222.15%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

