KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 203,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 120,963.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 301,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 301,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.