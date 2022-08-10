KBC Group NV Invests $319,000 in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 247,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on SPPI. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.