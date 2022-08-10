KBC Group NV Invests $319,000 in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 247,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPPI. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.01. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

