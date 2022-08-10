KBC Group NV Invests $328,000 in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 66,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Stock Down 3.0 %

FTC Solar stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,273,357 shares in the company, valued at $95,788,584.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 403,400 shares of company stock worth $1,376,032 and have sold 1,193,031 shares worth $5,053,532. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

