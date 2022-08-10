KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.98.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at $836,726,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $473,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,410.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,513,389 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

