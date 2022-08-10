KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,533 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,633,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,530 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.8 %

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.