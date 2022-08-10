KBC Group NV Purchases 2,406 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 228,256 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 142,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.