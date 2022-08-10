KBC Group NV Purchases 989 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 204,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

KTB has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

