KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Price Performance

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.