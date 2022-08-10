KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 15,617 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 775,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,854 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $849.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

