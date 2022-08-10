KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 9,748 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 134.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.