KBC Group NV Raises Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 98,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 474,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,066 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $906.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

