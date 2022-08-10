KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $833,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 35.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

CSII stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $640.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $38.52.

Insider Activity at Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rating

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

