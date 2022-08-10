KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

