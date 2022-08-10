KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

