KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 978.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.