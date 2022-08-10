KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in XPeng were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $241,853,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,549,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,270.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after buying an additional 1,674,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,291,057.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,734,000 after buying an additional 1,226,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after buying an additional 1,059,022 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

