KBC Group NV Sells 1,210 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 211,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

