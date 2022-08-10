KBC Group NV Sells 13,528 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $50.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.