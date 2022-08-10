KBC Group NV Sells 13,676 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,031,000 after purchasing an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,973,000 after purchasing an additional 288,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 930,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 126,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

