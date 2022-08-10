KBC Group NV Sells 1,420 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Shares of FICO stock opened at $490.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.32 and its 200-day moving average is $434.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.