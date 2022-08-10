KBC Group NV Sells 1,549 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

In other news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

