KBC Group NV Sells 1,768 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $95.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

