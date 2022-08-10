KBC Group NV Sells 24,467 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,467 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 83,821 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

INN opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $882.99 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.