KBC Group NV Sells 2,556 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SLM were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

