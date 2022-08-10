KBC Group NV Sells 4,072 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NOV were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.85. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.