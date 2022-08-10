KBC Group NV Sells 417 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.86. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,415 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

