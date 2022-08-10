KBC Group NV Sells 446 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

