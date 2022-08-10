KBC Group NV Sells 535 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,763.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,341.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,394 shares of company stock worth $2,646,825. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.8 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

