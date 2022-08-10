KBC Group NV Sells 7,739 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.