KBC Group NV Sells 9,503 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

