KBC Group NV Sells 953 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in iStar were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iStar by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iStar by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iStar by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

