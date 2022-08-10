KBC Group NV Trims Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Middleby were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after purchasing an additional 125,714 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,242,000 after purchasing an additional 81,692 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MIDD opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

