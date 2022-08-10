KBC Group NV Trims Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LPSN stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.26. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

