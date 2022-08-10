KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 136,783 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $498.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.42. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

