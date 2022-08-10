Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $453.65

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.65 ($5.48) and traded as high as GBX 476.35 ($5.76). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 466 ($5.63), with a volume of 31,487 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 790 ($9.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 446.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 453.65. The firm has a market cap of £455.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.53.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.
See Also
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.