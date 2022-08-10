Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.54

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $7.67. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 7,717 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 million, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of -0.15.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
