Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.51

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $9.34. Koss shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 164,900 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a PE ratio of 70.59 and a beta of -1.12.

In other Koss news, Director William Jesse Sweasy bought 17,153 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $119,384.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,384.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

