Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.51

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $9.34. Koss shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 164,900 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Koss Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a PE ratio of 70.59 and a beta of -1.12.
Insider Transactions at Koss
Institutional Trading of Koss
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.