KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,558 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

